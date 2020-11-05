Travel shorts: Holiday hotel packages, discounted ferry tickets

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

2GO OFFERS CHRISTMAS PROMO

Sea travel provider 2GO is offering a Christmas promo that allows customers to book a ticket as low as P799 from Batangas to Caticlan and Roxas.

Destinations also include Manila to Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Coron, Dumaguete, Iligan, Iloilo, Ozamis, Puerto Princesa, Zamboanga, and vice versa.

Fares are inclusive of 50 kilos baggage allowance, meals, travel insurance, and security fee. Rates are non-refundable but rebookable, subject to applicable fees and fare difference.

The promo will run until November 7, with travel period from December 1 to 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, customers can also avail of a P99 bunk fair on all 2GO routes from January 1 to June 30, 2021 under the promo.

CEBU PACIFIC EXTENDS FLEXIBLE BOOKING OPTIONS

Cebu Pacific has extended the coverage of its flexible booking options for passengers until December 31.

The Travel Fund, valid for two years, can be used to book flights up to 12 months ahead, given that transactions are done before the fund expires. This means customers can use their Travel Fund to book trips potentially until 2023.

The virtual wallet will consist of the full cost of the ticket, and can be used not only for flights, but also for buying ancillaries such as baggage allowance and seat blocking.

Customers will also still be able to avail of unlimited rebooking of their flights without paying any rebooking or change fees. A minimal fare difference may apply.

Those with cancelled flights will continue to have the following options: placing the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund valid for two years; rebooking flights with no limit -- both rebooking fee and fare difference are waived if new travel date is within 90 days; or availing of a full refund.

CITY OF DREAMS MANILA OFFERS STAYCATION DEALS

City of Dreams Manila is reopening the doors of its three hotels -- Nuwa, Nobu Hotel, and Hyatt Regency Manila -- bringing offers to Metro Manila residents with stay dates until December 22, 2020.

The integrated resort enhances the in-room dining experience with seven morning menu choices including Nobu breakfast sets available for Nobu Hotel and Hyatt Regency Manila guests; and has reopened its well-loved signature restaurants at 50% capacity: Crystal Dragon, Red Ginger, Jing Ting, and Wave, with Nobu Manila next on November 6.

Hyatt Regency Manila highlights its "Take Back Your Summer" promotion with rates starting at P 7,300+++ on weekdays and P8,300+++ on weekends for an overnight stay for two persons in a 50-square meter deluxe room.

The package includes 20% food and beverage discount in in-room dining and in restaurants operated by City of Dreams, a special welcome amenity; and for Melco Club members, an additional 1,500 Melco Club bonus points for dining and other food purchases.

Staycation packages in Nobu Hotel and Nuwa offer similar inclusions and start at P8,800+++ and P21,600+++, respectively.

CRIMSON RESORT AND SPA BORACAY REOPENS

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay reopened its doors to leisure travelers last October 20 with its "Boracay Better than Ever" campaign.

To kick off the campaign, Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay is offering "Forever Summer Room Packages" promo where booking for two nights will give customers another free one-night stay.

Deluxe Room is available at P25,000 net, which is good for two nights and one-night free stay. This also applies to Suite at P29,000 net; Suite Seaview for P85,000 net; and Villa at P55,000 net.

Package inclusions are daily breakfast for two adults and two children (12 years old and below), 30-minute AUM Spa Signature Foot or Back Massage for two people, P2,000 dining credit for the entire stay, roundtrip land and boat transfers, 15% off on sports and leisure activities, 15% off on all AUM Spa services, 15% off on restaurants (except alcoholic drinks), and 50% off on all drinks from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at J's Pool Bar.

Villa guests will also enjoy additional benefits such as special welcome amenities, daily complimentary early evening cocktails from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and one-time free mini bar.

Guests staying from Monday to Thursday between October 2020 and June 30, 2021 will enjoy the following additional perks and freebies: extra P2,000 dining credit, complimentary room upgrade from Deluxe Room to Suite with a minimum 4 nights' stay and late check-out at 4 p.m. for guests staying in premier rooms (Suite Seaview and Villa). In addition, Best Rate Guarantee will be applied for extension of stay. Booking period is until November 15, 2020, while stay period is until December 25, 2021.

Exclusive rates for local residents, expats, and workers in Boracay and anywhere in Western Visayas are also available for as low as P9,000 per night. For those planning to take a break and indulge for a day at Station Zero, the Seize the Day Pass includes P1,000 of consumable amount P1,500 net per person.

For more information, visit the Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay website.

GO HOTELS MARKS 10TH YEAR, TO OPEN 2 NEW PROPERTIES

Robinsons Hotels and Resorts is celebrating the 10th year of its budget chain Go Hotels this year, and is set to open two new properties by 2021.

The two hotels will be located in Naga, Camarines Sur and Tuguegarao in Cagayan.

Go Hotels will also soon introduce "5Gs" as unique selling points. These highlight comfort, Internet connectivity, convenience, immersive local experiences, and eco-friendly tourism practices.

SEDA LIO OFFERS PRE-CHRISTMAS BEACH ESCAPE

Seda Lio in El Nido, Palawan is accepting stays for November 20 to 23 with a special package that includes accommodations, meals, and airfare as part of its pre-Christmas promo.

Travelers are required to submit swab test results taken 72 hours prior to departure date, and safety protocols are enforced by the airline.

The Seda Lio Beach Escape package includes a round-trip flight from NAIA Terminal 3 via Air Swift, airport transfers, three nights' accommodation with breakfast, lunch, and dinner, use of pool and other amenities, and complimentary Wi-Fi and one hour of snorkeling.