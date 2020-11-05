Did you know? Nadine Lustre pulled off more than 50 looks in 'Wildest Dreams' album

MANILA -- Fashion plays a key role in "Wildest Dreams," the newly released album of Nadine Lustre.

The singer and actress pulled off over 50 looks in the 33-minute visual spectacle, showcasing both local couture creations and streetwear pieces.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"It's wild, literally. I still can't wrap my head around it. I took on this project not knowing how big it would be," stylist Lyn Alumno said of her experience working with Lustre for the album in an article on Mega magazine, where she also serves as fashion editor.

"I've also learned a lot from our culture when I was immersing myself in Filipino mythology and local folklore. I was given the opportunity to connect with my roots. I'm forever thankful to Nadine for the trust, along with Careless and Zoopraxi Studio," she added.

According to Alumno, they started shooting for "Wildest Dreams" at the end of August, noting that Lustre has been "very hands on" with her outfits in the visual film.

When asked about her favorite look on Lustre out of the dozens of featured outfits, she replied: "It's either the phoenix look where I styled her in a wearable wings sculpture by local artist Herminio Tan over a red 'shipwrecked' dress by Ebiro, which I deconstructed even further on set... Or the custom nude bodysuit with bar codes and balikbayan prints from Proud Race when she was unboxed from the crate."

In another article, Mega shared each of Lustre's outfits in "Wildest Dreams," which ended at 59.

Check it out here.