With her sash on, flag in hand, wearing a dark denim dress with gold heels, Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee continued her road to Miss Universe, boarding her El Salvador-bound flight on Friday afternoon, eager to arrive for the pageant.

"I’m prepared for whatever they throw at us, but most of all I’m just really excited to meet all of the girls and the whole organization,” Dee said.

Dee arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, getting some rest and relaxation before heading to El Salvador.

"I definitely took the 2 days just to rest and get myself prepared for the next 2 weeks. I’m so excited to meet all of the girls, so excited to experience the culture of El Salvador, having never been there," she continued.

"Of course the food is also something I’m looking forward to. So the 2 days was really just dedicated to last minute preparations if I needed it and just to really rest."

While in the US, Dee has been climbing up in the online votes and is already in the top 2 of the Voice For Change And the fan vote.

"Bayanihan spirit is a force to be reckoned with. I am so grateful for all of the support. I didn’t expect it. but of course it’s such a blessing to be supported by my fellow kababayan," said Dee.

Voting will continue in the following weeks, as the preliminary competitions are set to begin on November 15 with coronation night on the 18th.

RELATED VIDEO