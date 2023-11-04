Genshin Impact: Furina to become playable on November 8

Handout photo

MANILA -- HoYoverse on Friday evening held a double-header livestream for two of its major game titles -- Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.

The double-header was headlined by the introduction of Furina, the Hydro archon, as the fourth archon to become playable in the open-world game.

Furina will be available in the upcoming 5-star banner, brandished as an off-field damage per second character, like her predecessor archons, Raiden Shogun and Nahida. Steambird journalist Charlotte will also become playable as a four-star Cryo character.

Furina can switch between two Arkhe alignments -- the pneuma and ousia -- and is a versatile character that can heal, provide buffs, and damage at the same time.

There will also be 2 new regions -- Erinnyes Forest and Morte Region.

The livestream also featured the trailer for the Archon Quest's climax, which shows Fontaine "on the brink of destruction" and seemingly teasing a tragedy about to unfold.

New bosses such as the All-Devouring Narwhal, The Foul, and the Hydro Tulpa, will also be added.

Star Rail to introduce three more characters

Meanwhile, Honkai Star Rail will introduce new characters such as Huohuo, Hanya, and Argenti, while adding a new region into Xianzhou Luofu, the spook-filled Fyxestroll Garden, done just in time for Halloween.

The Trailblazer will have to form a ghost-hunting squad version 1.5, Honkai Star Rail said in its livestream held simultaneously with Genshin Impact's.

Huohuo, a trainee judge from the Ten-Lords Commission, is a five-star character. Joining her in the five-star cast is Argenti, a physical five-star character following the path of erudition.

Both Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact are available on mobile, on PC, and on the PlayStation 4 (except Star Rail) and PlayStation 5.

But as a gacha game, much of their in-game currencies require spending actual money. Parental guidance is advised for younger gamers.