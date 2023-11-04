Film curator Teddy Co passes away at 64

Photo from Film Development Council of the Philippines Facebook page

MANILA –- The Philippine film industry is mourning the loss of curator and archivist Teddy Co, who passed away on November 1. He was 64.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines expressed its sadness over the death of one of the staunch supporters of Philippine cinema.

According to FDCP, Co was one with the organization in preserving the country’s artistic heritage through film preservation and archiving.

The film historian was instrumental in the recovery and repatriation of some of the “lost films” of National Artists Manuel Conde and Gerardo de Leon.

His efforts in locating “lost films” have allowed the present generation to discover the artistry of Filipino filmmakers in the past, the FDCP said.

In his long standing career, Co co-founded Cinema Rehiyon, the biggest gathering of filmmakers from all over the Philippines. It is one of the flagship projects of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts which aims to provide a platform for regional filmmakers to showcase their craft.

Meanwhile, Facebook page Champion Teddy Co’s Medical Fund Drive also shared the unfortunate event, revealing that the advocate of Philippine independent cinema battled cancer for three years.

The page was created to raise funds for Co’s growing hospital bills.