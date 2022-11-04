Weekend guide: Love, Bonito PH pop-up and more

MANILA – Here are some events that you can check out this weekend.

AIRASIA'S INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS FLASH SALE

Handout

AirAsia Philippines zooms in on its international routes as it slashes prices for its nine overseas flights until November 6.

The promo, which is valid for travels until September 30, 2023, is available on the AirAsia Super App.

Featured destinations include Taipei, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Osaka, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Bali.

'ANG DAKILANG TEATRO NG DAIGDIG'

Nonon Padilla's "Ang Dakilang Teatro ng Daigdig" will premiere at the Cultural Center of the Philippines' Tanghalang Ignacio Jimenez (Black Box Theater) this Friday.

The experimental play is a fusion of Pedro Calderón de la Barca’s "El Gran Teatro del Mundo" translated by George de Jesus III, and Tony Perez's "Hoy, Boyet." It stars Allen Orolfo, Maureen Aviles, Jacob Perez, and James Lanante.

Shows will be held from November 4 to 6 and 11 to 13, with tickets available at the CCP Box Office and TicketWorld.

LOVE, BONITO'S PH POP-UP

Handout

Womenswear brand Love, Bonito will launch its first pop-up series in the Philippines this weekend.

Dubbed Love, Bonito On Wheels, the mobile pop-up will make its first stop at the SM Mall of Asia Atrium from November 5 to 6.

It will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Customers can also catch Love, Bonito On Wheels on the following dates:

- November 12 to 13: SM Megamall Fashion Hall

- November 19 to 20 and 26 to 27: Uptown Mall BGC Entrance

- December 3 to 4: SM Mega Fashion Hall

- December 10 to 11: UP Town Center Katipunan

- December 17 to 18: SM Mall of Asia Atrium

The pop-up series will feature pieces from Love, Bonito's latest collections such as Staples, LYLAS, and Festive. Visitors will also be treated to exclusive promotions, giveaways, gifts, and lifestyle perks from partner brands like Single Origin.

More details are available on Love, Bonito's website.

MCDONALD'S VIRTUAL HALLOWEEN PARTY

McDonald's is holding a virtual Halloween party on its Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. this Friday, November 4.

During the event, Bea Fabregas and Nish Ching of Dyosa the Momma will redecorate Happy Meal boxes, among many other activities for kids.

More details are available on McDonald's Philippines' Facebook and Instagram pages.

ROYAL CANIN'S POINTS ON PURCHASE LAUNCH

Royal Canin is launching its new rewards program through an online event this Friday.

Exclusively available through the Royal Canin Club App, Points on Purchase allows customers to earn points with every purchase of participating Royal Canin products.

Aside from points, they can also get fleece blankets for pets, food bowls, measuring cups, leashes, cat tunnels, e-vouchers, and Royal Canin products.

The launch of Points on Purchase will be held at 5 p.m. on November 4 at Royal Canin's Facebook page.