Miss International introduces fan vote format

MANILA -- For the first time, Miss International is allowing the public to vote for their favorite candidates to advance to the Top 15.

Fans can vote starting November 30 on the Miss International app, which is available on both Google Play and Apple Store.

Candidates with the highest votes from three clusters -- Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and the Americas -- with get a guaranteed spot in the semi-finals.

The Philippines' representative this year, Hannah Arnold, is hoping that Filipinos will show their support by voting for her in the app.

"For the first time in Miss International history, you have the power to vote for your favorite delegate to make it to the top 15!" she said in an Instagram post.

"Online voting will start on November 30th! So please download the app and share the love," she added.

It took a year for Arnold to finally have a chance to compete on the global pageant stage, following the postponement of Miss International in 2021.

This year's Miss International will be held at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan on December 13.

The Philippines currently has six Miss International titleholders: Kylie Verzosa (2016), Bea Rose Santiago (2013), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Melanie Marquez (1979), Aurora Pijuan (1970), and Gemma Cruz (1964).

