Happy Ongpauco-Tiu to expand restaurants with Visum Ventures

John-Michael Hilton, CEO and president of Visum Ventures, with chef-restaurateur Happy Ongpauco-Tiu of Happy Concept Group. Handout

MANILA – Chef and restaurateur Happy Ongpauco-Tiu is expanding her business ventures as she partners with Visum Ventures, one of the country's fastest-growing F&B companies.

Under this new partnership, Ongpauco-Tiu’s restaurants Tsokolateria and Pamana will be opening more locations in the metro.

A self-confessed one-woman team when it comes to handling her businesses, Ongpauco-Tiu admitted she used to be apprehensive about having business partners.

“Now that I have multiple restaurant brands with a total of 10 branches, plus a catering company and two home retail stores, I realized that there’s too much on my plate. I have dreams and goals that I want to achieve but my family is my priority. The best solution for me to achieve my goal of expanding my brands is to partner with a company that has values that aligns with mine,” she said.

Ongpauco-Tiu also said she is confident about collaborating with Visum Ventures, headed by its CEO and president John-Michael Hilton.

“I’m really excited because there has always been a clamor for me to open in Metro Manila,” she said.

For his part, Hilton said: “We have complementary capabilities aligned in the same direction. Chef Happy’s exceptional culinary skills, business savvy and commitment to great food bodes well for the growth of the brands she has conceptualized and developed through the years. We are excited to partner with her and help grow her well-loved concepts.”

“We aim for her brands to be more accessible to Filipinos, as we believe in Chef Happy and her amazing food, and what she has to offer. At Visum Ventures we love curating concepts both internationally and locally, serving world experiences one plate at a time,” he added.

Visum Ventures is behind Koomi, Oh My Greek, Zig, Sante by Zig, Meraki by Oh My Greek, T2, and Salt and Ice Bar.