Disney concert to be held in Manila in 2023

MANILA -- A concert featuring beloved Disney songs will be held in Manila early next year.

Circles Entertainment announced Thursday that "Disney in Concert: A Magical Celebration" will be coming to The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque on January 6 and 7, 2023.

The songs will be played by a 46-piece orchestra, with the shows to also include four performers from the United States.

In a Facebook post, Circles Entertainment added that a portion of the ticket sales will be used for the construction of isolation rooms in a housing for pediatric cancer patients.

Check out the event poster below, which includes characters from the Disney movies "Frozen," "Moana," "Aladdin," "Beauty and the Beast," "Mulan," "The Little Mermaid," and "Tangled."

