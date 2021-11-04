BTS, TXT, ENHYPHEN to collaborate with Wattpad, Webtoon

K-pop megastars BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ENHYPHEN are heading to an alternate universe in January.

The HYBE artists are teaming with digital comics platform Webtoon and original stories platform Wattpad for a series of online comics and novels.

The upcoming slate is part of Webtoon’s Super Casting project, where they partner with global entertainment companies for fictional content.

Save the date: January 14th 😉 We're bringing you original stories created in collaboration with @BTS_twt, @TXT_bighit, and @ENHYPEN on WEBTOON and @wattpad! See you soon~ 💚🧡 pic.twitter.com/x4PM6VP0ME — WEBTOON (@webtoonofficial) November 4, 2021

The first HYBE original story "7Fates: CHAKHO" with BTS will drop on January 14, followed by ENHYPHEN's "Dark Moon on January 15, and TXT’s "The Star Seekers" on January 16.

“7Fates: CHAKHO" is an urban fantasy that revolves around seven struggling young men, who must work together to unlock their destiny. The plot, inspired by the Chakhogapsa tiger hunters of the Joseon Dynasty, takes place in the near future and will feature reimagined Korean mythological elements.

"Dark Moon," meanwhile, is a teen fantasy romance that follows the adventures of a mysterious girl, a group of vampires, and a pack of werewolves -- notably some of the most popular themes on fan fiction platforms. "Dark Moon" will be released as a series, and will begin with "Dark Moon: The Blood Altar."

"The Star Seekers,” on the other hand, follows the adventures of the members of a pop band, who recently discovered they possess dormant supernatural abilities, as they transverse through an entertainment world full of magic and mystery.