MANILA -- Beatrice Gomez has picked youth empowerment as her main advocacy as she competes in the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

The Philippines' representative said this is her way of paying it forward, admitting she was lucky to have everything she needed growing up despite being in a broken family.

Gomez specifically wants to help juvenile delinquents, believing they will have a better future "if we are able to give them the opportunity that they need to improve themselves."

"I was lucky enough that my mom guided me properly and provided me with everything that I needed to become the person that I am now. But these children, they weren't able to have this," she said in an interview with the local fashion magazine Mega.

"These children, they're considered a nuisance to the community because they're juvenile delinquents. And some people don't understand that these children are also just victims, that they also need to be guided," she added.

"Just because they made a mistake, it doesn't mean that we already deprive them of opportunities."

Aside from being a beauty queen, Gomez is also a Philippine navy reservist and a community development worker.

She hopes that through her platform, she can also serve as a voice for children who are victims of armed conflict.

On top of these, Gomez also wants to inspire young girls to dream big and not let anyone stop them from pursuing their goals.

"In other communities where there aren't that many opportunities, small little girls are told, 'mag-asawa ka na lang ng mayaman.' That's something I want to change, to inspire little girls that there's so much more for them if they only dream bigger, and they can be whoever they want to be," she said.

Related video: