WATCH: Behind the scenes at Nadine Lustre's birthday shoot

MANILA -- Photographer to the stars BJ Pascual recently gave a behind-the-scenes look at the birthday shoot of Nadine Lustre.

With October 31 as Lustre's birthday, Pascual went for a Halloween-themed high fashion shoot, taking inspiration from witch trials.

"Actually 'yung main inspiration nito is a quote in reference 'yung mga witch trials. 'Yung, 'It was not witches who burned, it was women.' So today we're going to be taking the witch and turning it into sort of like a feminist symbol. Iyong patriarchy was afraid of strong women kaya sinunog nila," he said in his latest vlog.

"Feeling ko madali siyang i-relate kay Nadine because Nadine is a very strong woman also and she's very in control of her sexuality, and very opinionated also. Kaya I think perfect reference ito for Nadine," he added.

To pull off this theme in Lustre's photo shoot, Pascual was joined by creative director Eldz Mejia and stylist Lyn Alumno, among others.

Mejia said they also borrowed looks from characters such as Elvira, Vampira, and Morticia Addams.

"We want her to imbibe that vibe," he said.

Lustre, for her part, said she was pleasantly surprised by the outcome.

"Actually ito 'yung something na 'di ko pa nagagawa, 'yung medyo dark 'yung mood ng shoot. Kasi parati ngang... hindi naman girly pero laging bright, glam, high fashion. Ito kasi medyo dark siya," she said.

Check out scenes from her birthday shoot below: