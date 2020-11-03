Sandra Lemonon backs Michele Gumabao: ‘Speak your truth, love’

Sandra Lemonon expressed support for Michele Gumabao in the wake of the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 controversy. Instagra/composite file

MANILA — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate Sandra Lemonon expressed support for 2nd runner-up Michele Gumabao, after the latter’s half-hour video statement addressing the controversy surrounding the pageant.

In an Instagram Stories update, Lemonon shared Gumabao’s post linking to her statement on YouTube.

“I hear and understand you,” she told Gumabao.

“No one will know what it feels like until you are in our shoes and had our experience. People always think they know and think it’s easy to speak the truth but it’s not,” Lemonon wrote.

“A lot will stay silent and live in fear and abuse the system because it is working on their behalf, but that doesn’t mean it’s okay. Speak your truth, love.”

Lemonon earlier cast doubt on the integrity of the inaugural Miss Universe Philippines pageant, when she spoke of seeking “justice” over supposed “cheating.” She, however, has yet to either disclose details or substantiate those accusations, despite teasing she would “spill the tea” at the right time.

Gumabao’s emotional statement came a week after Lemonon’s cryptic messages pertaining to the credibility of the pageant.

In her video, Gumabao said, “I heard things I never should have heard, witnessed things I never should have witnessed as a candidate.”

She, however, did not detail what those were.

Gumabao also admitted she “could not handle” staying at the viewing party of the winner announcement, knowing what she knew then, and so opted to leave ahead even if that meant skipping the pictorial of the top five candidates, including titlist Rabiya Mateo.