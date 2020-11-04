Kris Lawrence turns designer bags into stylish face masks

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- This singer is adapting to the "new normal" in style.

Kris Lawrence, dubbed as the Philippines' "Prince of R&B," has been turning designer bags from brands such as Louis Vuitton and Gucci into face masks, which have become part of our daily attire because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview on the ABS-CBN morning show "Magandang Buhay," Lawrence said he buys designer bags and uses the materials to create the masks.

"What I do is bumibili ako ng mga luxury bags tapos sinisira ko. Tapos gumagawa ako ng mga face masks and bags, mga chest bags," he said.

The concept is part of Lawrence's new line of personal protective equipment (PPEs), which started as his way of not only getting an additional source of income but also providing jobs to sewers who have been affected by the pandemic.

"I have a friend that has a company and 'yung mga sewer niya nawalan din ng trabaho... If we're going to stay safe, might as well be swaggy and look stylish, di ba? So we gave a lot of jobs to the sewers," he said.

Aside from PPEs, Lawrence has also started a Cavite-based courier business that serves customers not only within the province, but also in Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, and Metro Manila.

"Medyo nag-panic po ako noong pandemic kasi siyempre 'yung pasok ng revenue natin talagang bumagsak. So gumawa na ako ng ibang paraan para kumita," he said, adding that they hope to expand their courier services to other parts of the country in the future.

Watch Lawrence talk about his new business ventures in "Magandang Buhay" below: