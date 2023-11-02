What makes gaming, esports stressful?

ABS-CBN News/File

Covering esports for five years has been nothing short of stressful.

It requires hours on social media, watching discussions or even banters unfold, or pouring most of your time to watching games online.

MPL Season 12 has been nothing short of turbulence and drama. From the six-week regular season to the playoffs — reading everything to get a grasp of where everyone was coming from was tiresome (but such is, after all, a job of a journalist).

I needed to debrief heading into the grand finals. Grinding on Valorant wouldn’t cut it (I was reeling from a 12-game losing streak), I've done all my quests and commissions on Honkai: Star Rail, and thinking about all the unexplored areas I had on my Genshin Impact account doesn't cut it.

With the last of my coping mechanisms exhausted, I had nothing to turn to, and my life seemed to revolve around gaming and esports. What happens when your "therapy" starts to stress you out?

These types of problems and more are what the House of Healers aim to address, as interventions to address mental health problems for gamers ran dry.

"Gaming is a coping mechanism but you might know it for different reasons. You wanna try gaming it's perfectly doable. Ang challenge lang talaga is finding a game that works for you," Dan, internal senior psychologist of Mind You, said in the House of Healers livestream.

Mind You has partnered with Telus for the program.

Gaming, he admits, can be stressful, especially with competitive games such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang as one would have to think about the perfect timing to hit opponents with abilities.

However, he reiterated that games per se do not directly contribute to violence and negativity, but rather, the "lack of mastery," citing studies and even the mobile classic, Flappy Bird.

"Because the game is too hard, I get frustrated, I get angry and I just want to throw my game, but not what's actually in the game. But when the video game becomes to difficult," he shared.

"Also if you're playing competitive games, when you're playing with another team, and they're just better than you are, then the game is not making you feel bad. Again, it's that lack of mastery. It really is a skill issue that I'm not as good as other gamers. But the content in itself doesn't make it violent," he added.

The next day, the House of Healers hosted a private mental health virtual consultation with a licensed psychologist on Discord. While the details of our discussion will remain personal, I can guarantee that having someone to talk to helped lift my spirits up (chasing the liquor ban that day with friends helped to some extent).