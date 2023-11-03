Photos from TikTok

MANILA – Video-sharing platform TikTok has unveiled the five finalists for the #ForYouPelikula Short Film Festival in partnership with media company Viva.

TikTok and Viva collected entries in October for the short film festival, which aims to empower up-and-coming filmmakers and storytellers.

Submissions ranged from 1 to 3 minutes in length and were crafted by creators and storytellers from various corners of the nation – each contributing their unique narrative to the festival.



A panel of experts, including executives from TikTok and Viva, conducted a rigorous review of all submission before coming up with the Top 5.

According to TikTok, the entries not only resonate with younger audiences but are also poised to earn recognition on a broader scale, potentially influencing the local short film industry's future.

Here are the five finalists:

"Kismet" by Direk Gen

"Kismet" is a heartfelt short film that explores the bittersweet moments and profound questions surrounding love, destiny, and the importance of cherishing every second together.

"Nomi" by Pelikula ni Romano

"Nomi" explores a young man's day at the beach with friends, but it takes a dramatic turn, delving into themes of grief and the haunting aftermath of a past tragedy.

A short film idea by Novy Recate

Novy's entry is a contemplative short film idea that delves into the complexities of a couple's future, sparked by the prospect of winning a P600-million lotto jackpot during a fateful weekend getaway.

A short film idea by Scenki

Scenki's entry presents a mind-bending short film concept where a chance encounter with a mysterious phone app allows the protagonist to explore their past and future selves, raising questions of identity, choices, and how to reconcile the two.

"Kambal" by AManFullOfBadIdeas

"Kambal" is a suspenseful short film idea that revolves around identity and the complexities of sibling relationships. With an unexpected twist, it explores themes of self-worth, the impact of societal expectations, and the unspoken emotions within a family.

"Throughout the period of video entries, we've witnessed an incredible outpouring of support from the community, all coming together to celebrate the vibrant storytelling culture of the Philippines. The quality of entries has been nothing short of inspiring, showcasing the boundless creativity that thrives within our community,” said Julie Zhu, entertainment lead of TikTok Philippines.

The #ForYouPelikula Awards Night is set to take place on November 28 at Venice Cineplex Cinema 5 in Venice Grand Canal, Taguig.

Simultaneously, the Best Short Film Award, chosen from the Viva-produced films, will be unveiled, marking a momentous occasion for these budding storytellers.

Each winner will receive a cash prize of P50,000.