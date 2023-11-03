The Philippine Dermatological Society (PDS) inaugurated its skin museum in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City on Friday. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine Dermatological Society (PDS) inaugurated its skin museum in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City on Friday.

The museum showcases a collection of historical equipment and tools used by dermatologists throughout the years.

Located in a newly constructed building, the skin museum features a diverse array of items, including the first dermatological book, the first laser used in the field, and glass syringes and needles dating back to the 1940s, among other fascinating artifacts.

"A lot of old machines para bang mawo-walk through mo ang history..how the PDS started, ano yung mga ginamit namin sa mga practices namin...Meron kaming 1940s na mga glass syringes dati glass pa iniisterilize yan ngayon diba disposable tayo," shared Cynthia Ciriaco-Tan, president of the PDS.

The inauguration ceremony also included the unveiling of an art exhibit showcasing the talented works of PDS members, as well as the official opening of the PDS library.

The event was attended by members of the PDS, who generously contributed donations for the remarkable displays.

Starting November 4, the skin museum, art exhibit, and library will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ciriaco emphasized the society's commitment to increasing public awareness.

"We want PDS to be known to the public...we are certified dermatologists who are really trained to give service about skin care and nails..We're more than just you know, pa-beauty lang we are more than that," she said.