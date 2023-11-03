Shopping shorts: 11.11 sale and other promos

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

FENTY X PUMA AVANTI LAUNCHED IN PH

Global icon Rihanna and sports company Puma has launched two new colorways of their Fenty x Puma Avanti sneaker.

It is an unconventional mix of two Puma icons, blending the leather design of the King football boot and the outsole of the heritage running shoe Easy Rider.

Both colorways feature oil-treated leather, a tonal leather formstrip with leather piping, gold aglets, and a debossed Fenty number 1 logo on the tongue.

The second drop of the Fenty x Puma Avanti is available at Puma Glorietta and the brand's website.



H&M NOW HAS A LAZMALL STORE

Lazada has launched its first H&M store on the platform.

Shoppers can now enjoy the vast range of H&M fashion collections on LazMall, complementing the brand's network of physical and digital stores.

More details are available on Lazada's app and website.

LOVE, BONITO'S 11.11 SINGLES DAY SALE

Singaporean brand Love, Bonito is holding its 11.11 Singles Day Sale this month, offering discounts of up to 70% on select pieces.

Gold members can enjoy early access starting 9 p.m. on November 3, while Silver members can start availing of deals from 12 p.m. on November 5.

Public access begins from November 6, with the promo ending at 11:59 p.m. on November 12.

More details are available on Love, Bonito's website and social media pages.

SHELL FUELS' 'BER' MONTHS PROMO

Shell Pilipinas Corp. is holding a promo during the "ber" months, giving 12 lucky customers a brand new Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Stargazer, or Hyundai Creta.

Another 20 customers have the chance to win P50,000 worth of GCash load and other prizes during the promo, which will run until December 31.

For every single-receipt transaction of Shell Fuels or Shell lubricants, 4-wheeled customers will receive one coupon for every P1,500, while 2 wheeled customers can get one raffle coupon for every P200. Customers can up their chances of winning by filling up Shell V-Power, using Shell Go+, or paying with Gcash.

To enter the raffle, customers must submit their raffle entries at the designated drop boxes at participating Shell stations. The deadline for raffle entries for the first draw is 12 a.m. on November 15 and 12 a.m. on December 31 for the second draw. Non-winning entries from the first draw will still have a chance to win in the second draw.

Winners will be notified via registered mail, email, SMS or a call from a designated Shell representative. A complete list of winners will be announced on the Shell website.

PAULA'S CHOICE PH'S SALE EVENTS

Paula's Choice Philippines is holding thanksgiving and holiday promos this November.

First up is the 11.11 Exclusives from November 9 to 13, where customers can get 11% off select items and an extra 11% off with any two items storewide by using the code DOUBLE11OFF. They can also double their haul with the chance to get a free Double the Glow Kit worth P2,500 with a minimum spend of P5,000.

From November 17 to 20, Paula's Choice Philippines will hold a Black Friday for Oily-Combi Skin Sale. Deals include up to 30% off on formulas for oily skin, a free Refresh & Soothe Kit (worth P2,050) with a minimum spend of P5,000, and a free Paula's Choice Holiday Pouch (worth P1,650) with a minimum spend of P7,000.

There will also be a Black Friday for All Skin Types Sale from November 21 to 24, and a CyBHA Monday Sale from November 25 to 30.

The promos are exclusive to the website of Paula's Choice Philippines, with more details on the brand's social media pages.