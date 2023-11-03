Lea Salonga (left) and Nicole Scherzinger. Instagram: @nicolescherzinger

Former Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger happily shared that she finally had the chance to meet Tony Award winner Lea Salonga.

The Filipino-American singer-actress said Salonga watched her in Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Sunset Boulevard" in London's West End.

"My heart is full. I got to meet my childhood theater idol, Miss Saigon herself, Lea Salonga," Scherzinger said in an Instagram post. "Thank you for coming to our show."

Salonga, for her part, shared Scherzinger's post on Instagram Stories and wrote: "Thank you for having me, Superstar!"

Check out their photos below:

Currently, Salonga is part of the tribute show "Sondheim's Old Friends" in London.

"To say that I’m living my musical theater dreams would be an understatement," she earlier said in an Instagram post.

"This show, company, orchestra, crew, and creative and production team are some of the world’s finest, not to mention stellar humans. What a privilege of a lifetime it is to be amongst this fantastic group," she added.

