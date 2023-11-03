Miss Grand founder ends friendship with MJ Lastimosa

Photos from Nawat Itsaragrisil and MJ Lastimosa's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Miss Grand International founder Nawat Itsaragrisil clapped back at Miss Universe Philippines 2014 MJ Lastimosa after the latter's recent vlog.

Itsaragrisil did not mince words in a live video when he lashed out at Lastimosa, who asked transgender beauty queen Maki Gingoyon in her vlog to reveal the "worst" pageant for her.

Gingoyon responded with "Miss Grand," referring to both the national and international editions of the pageant, prompting her and Lastimosa to burst into laughter.

The clip from Lastimosa's vlog has been reposted in various pageant pages and has reached Itsaragrisil.

The Miss Grand founder pointed out how this is different from his previous encounters with Lastimosa. According to him, the former Miss Universe Philippines kept praising his pageant for its grand productions.

He went on to share that Lastimosa even asked for several favors from him, including a ticket in last year’s Miss Grand coronation night.

Itsaragrisil questioned the sincerity of Lastimosa after seeing the video, and wondered aloud about her reactions in her vlog.

In the end, he cut his friendship with the Filipina beauty queen, and told her to not attend his pageant again.

"I think we are no more, our relationship between MJ and our organization and myself. Don't come to Miss Grand anymore, okay? We don't know each other from now [on]," he said.

"I don't want to meet people like you. It's below standard. It's not sincere," he added.

Lastimosa, meanwhile, has yet to react to Itsaragrisil's latest remarks.

Itsaragrisil is in the hot seat for many Filipino pageant enthusiasts after taking a swipe at the country's representative, Nikki de Moura, in the recently concluded Miss Grand International pageant.

Fans were baffled to see De Moura missing the Top 20 after her impressive performance during the preliminaries.

No Filipina has yet to win the Miss Grand International title, with Nicole Cordoves and Samantha Bernardo finishing first runners-up during their respective stints.

Related video: