BTS x James Jean exhibit now in Manila

Hybe Insight’s Seven Phases at SM Megamall. The exhibit is a collaboration of BTS and James Jean. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The artistic collaboration between the K-pop juggernaut BTS and renowned Taiwanese-American visual artist James Jean is finally in Manila.

The "Seven Phases" exhibit offers an exclusive opportunity to get to know BTS through the brush strokes of James Jean.

“It is called ‘Seven Phases’ as in the Seven Phases of the moon. I researched every member and discovered they each had unique personalities and characteristics. I tried to bring it out into paintings and create stories based on their nicknames and unique traits,” James Jean said in a video featured at the exhibit.

The set has 31 installations capturing the essence of each member, providing a glimpse into the individuality of the South Koreans and offering visitors a unique connection with their favorite idols.

“I discovered RM was a night owl, so I created a wing creature based on his night owl ideas. Jimin, he is known as the most ethereal so I turned him into mushrooms called champignon. For J-Hope, the sunshine of the group, I turned him into the sun god,” James Jean explained.

He went on: “For Jin, he is know as WWH, and he refers to himself that way, but there is this old story [of] Narcissus turning into flowers. For V, I have him being surrounded by gemstone called Violane. For Suga, known as 'little meow meow,' so I thought to put him in happy beach scenes. For Jungkook, is known as Rabbit so I have him surrounded by rabbits.”

The exhibit also sees RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook as totems bursting with color.

In the artwork “The Garden,” the idols are reimagined as flower spirits.

According to James Jean, this concept was drawn from the lyrics of “The Truth Untold” that goes, "Bloomed in the garden of loneliness, a flower that resembles you.”

Along with the Obras, sketches and drafts of the pieces are also displayed at the exhibit, giving visitors a look into the artist’s creative process.

“I hope the fans of BTS will get lost in my universe of paintings. I want my work to inspire to create and to see new possibilities, to guide them, and to go inward and confront all the ghosts and demons inside us,” James Jean said in the video.

For some ARMYs, the "Seven Phases" exhibit allows them to get to know the South Koreans beyond their discography, electric performances, chart data, and records, as well as what they post on social media.

“Rare experience ito. Kaya pumunta kami. Hindi pa ako nakakapunta ng concert so parang ma-feel mo presence mo sa mga ginamit nila sa concert,” said Meryl Aguilos.

Apart from the vibrant pieces, the "Seven Phases" also offers an exclusive peek into the assets of BTS— such as their records, awards, and concert apparel.

“A lot of ARMY have been waiting for this. We are so glad after so many years BTS is again here in the Philippines in some form,” Nice Entertainment representative Kris Jacomina said.

The Hybe exhibit will be at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City until December 3.