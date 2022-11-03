LOOK: Van that saved Kim Chiu's life gets an upgrade

MANILA -- The van that saved the life of Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu has been given an upgrade.



In Chiu's newest vlog, the actress gave her fans a tour of her newly customized "#artistavan."

"Hindi ko talaga ibinenta itong car na ito, kahit may nangyari sa akin na hindi maganda, pero sinave niya naman ako. So hindi ko talaga siya ibebenta," Chiu said, referring to the shooting incident in 2020, when two gunmen onboard a motorcycle fired at her van at least 6 times.

Chiu and her companions were unhurt.

According to Chiu, her van was upgraded by Atoy Customs and has everything she needs from Wi-Fi, a reclining chair to a techie vanity mirror.

Other features include soft-close overhead cabinets, smart television, galaxy lights at the ceiling, a table, a bed and storage.



Currently, Chiu is part of the upcoming ABS-CBN's series "Linlang."

