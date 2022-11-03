Globe announces tie-ups with Disney+, Blackpink

Telco giant Globe has announced several entertainment and sports-related projects for the last quarter of the year as well as for 2023.

Globe holds 'Innovation Fest', announces partnerships with Disney+, Blackpink & more. pic.twitter.com/fA3LuePUez — Jekki Pascual (@jekkipascual) November 3, 2022

This as the company sees a better year as the Philippine economy further opens up.

One of its first announcements is the tie-up with Disney+, the streaming app of Disney which will be launched in the Philippines on November 17.

Pia Gonzalez-Colby, Globe's chief marketing officer, said Filipinos can now enjoy shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars among many others through a more affordable rate.

GCash revealed that users can subscribe annually to Disney+ for P829 from the original rate of P1,150 for mobile subscription.

The company also is in partnership with Tap Digital Media Ventures Corp. for the Philippine broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on TapGO TV Pay Per View.

The telco is also set to sponsor Korean superstar group Blackpink's Manila concert in March 2023, as well as the concert of stars from F4 Thailand this month.

Head in the Clouds Festival, the largest Asian-centric festival in America, will be also held for the first time in the Philippines next month with Globe as one of the sponsors.

"We always want to be the first to bring the most exciting, most innovative, most world-class experiences to Filipinos para ma-uplift natin and mabigyan kasiyahan araw-araw ang ating kababayan," said Gonzales-Colby.

