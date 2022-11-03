Gary V, Sam Concepcion return for 'Joseph the Dreamer' rerun

MANILA -- After 15 sold-out shows during its July to August run, Trumpets’ “Joseph The Dreamer” is coming back to make the upcoming holiday season more meaningful and fun.



Sam Concepcion still leads the cast with Gary Valenciano reprising his role as Jacob, alternating with Audie Gemora.

Concepcion shares the titular role with Neo Rivera.



Carlo Orosa and Topper Fabregas breathe life to the role of the “laugh out loud” Pharaoh, while Bituin Escalante and Carla Guevarra are poised to bring the house down with their impressive takes on Rachel.



Kayla Rivera also returns as Asenath.



With striking production design done by multi-awarded Mio Infante, musical direction by the gifted Myke Salomon, the inspired direction of Paolo Valenciano, stunning lights executed by Dong Calingacion and the sound design by Rards Corpus, “Joseph the Dreamer” will be staged at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater on the weekends of November 12 to 27.

