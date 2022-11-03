Cong TV, Viy Cortez are engaged

MANILA — YouTube stars Cong TV and Viy Cortez are engaged, they announced Thursday.

On Facebook, Cortez shared a photo of her and her now-fiance kissing, with a view of the engagement ring.

“Yes love! Una palang alam ko na ikaw ang magiging asawa ko!” she wrote, with white heart emojis.

The new milestone came four months after the couple welcomed their first child, Kidlat, in July.

Cong TV and Cortez have been chronicling their personal journey — most recently becoming first-time parents and Kidlat’s baptism — through their widely followed YouTube vlogs.

They are considered among the most popular content creators in the Philippines, with a combined 10.7 million and 6.14 million subscribers, respectively.