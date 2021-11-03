Philippine representative Gianna Llanes showed how her pageant walk has improved as she slayed in the swimsuit competition of Miss Glamour International 2021.

Llanes said she has been practicing her pasarela, admitting that it is "my weakest point as a beauty queen."

"There's always room for improvement, but acknowledging progress is key. Plus, I think I’ve looked the most confident I ever have," she said in an Instagram post.

"Stayed at the rehearsal venue for an hour after we practiced to make sure I gave my best for the Philippines," she added.

Llanes went on to thank her trainers, as well as her fellow Filipinos who have been supporting her in her pageant journey.

"Maraming salamat ulit sa kapwa kong Pinoy na buong pusong sumusuporta sa akin laban para sa korona. Ang tunay na puso ng Pinoy ay mapagmahal talaga. Ginagawa ko ang lahat para maging proud talaga kayo," she said.

The Miss Glamour International 2021 coronation night is set to be held in Oaxaca, Mexico on November 6 (morning of November 7 in the Philippines).