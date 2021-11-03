A product from EPOS's newly launched Adapt line. Handout

MANILA -- EPOS, which operates in more than 30 countries, has been officially launched in the Philippines.

The premium audio brand marked its debut in the country by introducing headsets and other gadgets for remote and hybrid work, as employees and entrepreneurs continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Citing its own research, EPOS noted that audio setbacks affect the concentration and efficiency of most people who are working from home.

Other effects of bad audio, it added, include lost or dissatisfied clients.

"We are thrilled to launch EPOS in the Philippines and look forward to supporting the country's hybrid work professionals," said Seah Hong Kiat, vice president at EPOS Enterprise Solutions in Asia Pacific.

In a recent virtual event with the media, EPOS introduced three new product lines. These are Adapt, which includes wireless headsets with active noise cancellation; Expand, a series of speaker phones with enhanced voice pickup and sounds; and Impact, with products designed for those who spend long hours in calls.

Alex Lim, sales director for EPOS in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, believes that technology solutions "offer a clear way to bridge the gap" among professionals amid the pandemic.

"High-quality, integrated audio-visual solutions have the potential to bring the best of both worlds to post-pandemic work. Moreover, in helping to eliminate distractions, collaboration technology both enhances human interaction and increases professionalism, helping businesses reach a gold standard for the hybrid workplace," he said.

"With many Filipinos expressing their desire to work remotely, enterprises must see to it that they'll be able to provide the right technology solutions for their employees to empower professionalism and navigate the hybrid model effectively," he added.

