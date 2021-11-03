Handout

MANILA -- The Department of Education (DepEd) has started its search for artistically gifted children for its annual scholarship program.

The Annual Nationwide Search for Young Arts Scholars (ANSYAS) is a program under Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA), a DepEd-attached agency.

It aims to identify children who are talented in the fields of visual arts, music, theater, creative writing, ballet, and folk dance.

An applicant must be a Filipino citizen, a Grade 6 pupil this school year in either a public or private school, and not more than 13 years old by the opening of academic year 2022-2023 in August next year.

She or he must also be proficient in oral and written Filipino and English, in good health condition, and be willing to study in a boarding school.

"We encourage every learner to be part of the continuing source of brilliant artists leaders in the preservation, conservation, and promotion of the Filipino artistic and cultural tradition," Education Secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones said in a statement.

Those who make the cut are entitled to a full scholarship which includes tuition fee, board and lodging, monthly stipend, individualized classes with master teachers, and a chance to represent the country in international competitions, arts festivals, and exchange programs.

And while the scholarship is good for one year, it is renewable upon the fulfillment of both academic and non-academic requirements in the K to 12 Curriculum.

"We must enrich the appreciation of arts, culture, and literature in rounding out the scope of our basic education. The curricular content on culture and arts should be complemented with greater exposure to these as they are essential in critical thinking," Briones said.

Applicants may send their application forms and requirements by email to ANSYAS at Mt. Makiling in Los Baños, Laguna. Deadline for submission is on November 15.