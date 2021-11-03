Jose Mari Chan. Alfredo Ruzol, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Jose Mari Chan, the music icon who has become associated with the Filipino celebration of Christmas, has a simple tip for those who are starting to get overwhelmed with their holiday shopping.

In a media event organized by Shopee on Wednesday, the "Christmas In Our Hearts" hitmaker said making a "mental list," both of people and the things they like, can come in handy.

"I've told my children and grandchildren this: Make a mental list of people and friends that you care about," he said.

"Make a list, and then think about the things that they like individually," he added.

Chan said that once the lists have been made, it will be easier for one to buy gifts as options have been significantly narrowed down.

He added that given the pandemic, e-commerce platforms are also a great place to shop for Christmas gifts.

Chan, who sees Christmas as a time for reconciliation and giving, went on to share his wish for the holidays this year.

He said he hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic will end, and that "all our countrymen can be protected from this virus."

"Also, my wish is for each one of us to reflect on our priorities in life, to be closer to our families, and to have a grateful heart for all the blessings we have received in our life," he said.

Related video: