WATCH: Miss Philippines stuns in Darna-inspired evening gown at Miss Earth

MANILA -- Roxie Baeyens, the Philippines’ bet to the ongoing Miss Earth 2020 pageant, drew raves from pageant fans when she channeled the Pinay superheroine Darna at the recent evening gown showcase of the competition.

In her stunning presentation, Baeyens used the Los Angeles-inspired lamp posts and art installation at Thunderbird Resort in Poro Point, La Union to highlight the Darna-inspired gown designed by Rian Fernandez. In the iconic red and gold colors of the Mars Ravelo character, the beaded gown also reimagined the stars and gold cuff bracelets of Darna.

Miss Earth/Carousel Productions

Baeyens, a tourism graduate and aspiring actress singer from Baguio, also explained why she chose Darna as her inspiration. “She embodies a strong phenomenal woman who helps people who cannot defend themselves," she said.

Baeyens is competing with 82 other candidates in the 20th edition of Miss Earth, including Miss Canada Gloren Guelos, who is a Filipino immigrant. Others who lit up the evening gown competition include the representatives of Venezuela, Panama and the United States.

Courtesy: Miss Earth/Carousel Productions

Baeyens told ABS-CBN News earlier that she was surprised at the turnout and cooperation of many countries despite the pandemic.

“I didn’t expect this much participation! I’m very excited meeting all candidates even on online. I’m really happy that we can still do this for our followers and our advocacies,” she said.

The over-two-month-long series of online pre-pageant events like earth talk sessions, evening gown, national costume and other showcases will culminate in a virtual coronation on Miss Earth’s social media accounts and television broadcast on FOXlife and social media streaming on November 29.