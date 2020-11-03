Cheryl Alonzo Tyndall breaks silence on feud with daughter Sarah Wurtzbach

Cheryl Alonzo Tyndall and her husband Nigel (left) break their silence after the social media rants of Sarah Wurtzbach

MANILA -- Cheryl Alonzo Tyndall finally broke her silence on her feud with her daughter Sarah Wurtzbach, weeks after the latter's controversial social media rants.

The mother of both Sarah and Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach shared her side of the story in a vlog with her husband, Nigel Tyndall.

Nigel began by saying he felt furious about his stepdaughter, adding that it took them a while to hear about Sarah's statements because they are blocked from her social media account.

"We had sleepless nights and was greatly affected by it. Almost angry, very angry as to how her daughter could slight her mother after all the things that we’ve done," he said.

"It took a lot of time to think back over the years of all the wrongs and bad things that were done to us, and Cheryl, after we helped her," he added.

Cheryl took her turn, beginning with a story about her earlier life in the Philippines as a single mom with two daughters.

She recalled the time when a young Sarah went missing, with her and Pia searching for her in the wee hours of the night.

The two eventually gave up on their search, only to find Sarah returning home moments later.

Cheryl proceeded to share another story, when a "concerned neighbor" told her to watch Sarah more closely.

"Nagsabi sa akin, 'Ate, bantayan mo ‘yang si Sarah kasi dina-drugs 'yan doon sa dulo. Baka kung ano nang nangyayari sa anak mo bantayan mo,'" she said, adding she was shocked at what she heard.

This prompted Cheryl to confront Sarah who did not admit to anything, even as the matter escalated into a full-blown inquiry involving the barangay.

"Nagpabarangay na ako… para magharap-harap na kami doon – ang kapitbahay, ako, 'yung barangay captain, si Sarah, si Pia. Noong mga 10 years old po 'yun, mga ganoong edad. Tapos e di pinapaamin si Sarah kung totoo 'yon... Hindi naman umamin si Sarah kaya na-close po 'yung case," she said.

While she did not directly address Sarah's earlier allegations on Instagram Stories that she "solicited" her "in exchange for money," Cheryl turned emotional as she reiterated that she is not the kind of mother that some people portray her to be.

"Gagawin ko ba naman 'yan sa mga anak ko? Hindi po. Hindi po ako ganyang tao. Hindi po ako ganyang ina," she said.

"Huwag niyo po akong husgahan kasi po inalagaan ko talaga ang aking mga anak."

NEW ISSUES IN UK

Cheryl thought that she and her two daughters would get a fresh start after moving to the United Kingdom with help from her husband, Nigel.

She worked as a caregiver at night and brought Sarah to school and back home during the day.

Pia, meanwhile, worked as a waitress at a hotel as she was unable to study.

Cheryl said she got the shock of her life through a letter from Sarah's principal, who revealed that her daughter has been telling her classmates that she was abused as a child.

"So ang ginawa ko po nag-absent ako one day para pumunta po sa school para kausapin 'yung principal, kung ano 'yung nangyayari. So sabi po ng principal, 'Sarah has a problem, she's talking to other classmates and to some mothers about what happened to her in the Philippines.' I said, 'What?' I was really, really shocked. Na-shock po talaga ako noong kinakausap akong ganoon," she said.

Upon hearing the news, Cheryl said she broke down in tears and asked Sarah, who again did not say anything about the matter.

This made her feel even more helpless as they could not pursue Sarah's abuser in the Philippines without any information, on top of the fact that they are already based in the UK.

She recalled telling her daughter: "'Nandito tayo sa UK, paano kita mapapagtanggol? Anong gagawin natin ngayon?' Halos itabi ko siya sa pagtulog ko, kung paanong gagawin ko na may problema pala siya. Alam niyo, ang sakit-sakit sa akin noon."

"Tapos di niya sinabi talaga, hindi niya talaga sinabi kung sino. Sabi ko, 'Kung nasa Pilipinas lang tayo talagang dadanak ang dugo dahil hindi ko papayagan na ganunin ka. Alam mo ba pinagtanggol kita sa barangay, ayaw mong umamin? Tapos may ganyan palang nangyari pa? Sino 'yun? Bakit hindi mo sinasabi sa akin? Bakit sa ibang tao?'" she added.

Without anyone to pursue for a case, Cheryl said they had no choice but to "move on," with her and Nigel doing their best to "support" Sarah in whatever she wants to do in her life.

Trying to figure out now the reason behind Sarah's sudden social media rants, she guessed it may be her postpartum depression after giving birth to her second child in late 2018.

"I always think maybe it's postpartum… I just want to believe that is just postpartum," she said.

"That's all I can say for now because I love my daughters. I don't believe that she hates me so much. I know she loves me. I still believe that," she ended.

Watch her vlog below: