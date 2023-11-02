Handout

MANILA -- Starbucks Philippines on Thursday launched its newest holiday collection of food, beverage, and merchandise.

It features returning favorites such as Gingerbread Latte, Toffee Nut Crunch Latte, Toffee Nut Crunch Cold Brew, Peppermint Mocha, Chocolate Crepe Cake, Chocolate Chip Overload Cookie, Red Velvet Whoopie Pie, and Chicken Fajita Roll.

New items on the menu include sweet treats such as Chocolate Toffee Nut Roulade, Pistachio Cake, Mango Tiramisu Cheesecake, and Mont Blanc Cheesecake.

Also available are savory options such as Cacio E Pepe Croissant, Casarecce with Miso Butter Salmon, Chicken Pot Pie, and Turkey Ham, Egg, and Mozzarella on Cranberry Pecan Bread.

Meanwhile, Starbucks Philippines' holiday merchandise include mugs, a desk calendar, cold cups, tumblers, and other lifestyle items.

Also available are Christmas-themed coffee and tea blends, as well as Starbucks rewards cards.

The holiday food and beverage collection was released days after Starbucks Philippines unveiled its new planners and other items.