Pet owners remember their fur babies on All Souls' Day

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Aside from remembering the dearly departed during All Souls' Day, Shane Rubias also visits the grave of her nine dogs who passed away.



Her pet dogs that died of sickness were laid to rest in a pet cemetery in Marikina City.



For pet owners like her, giving their pets a decent resting place is their way of remembering the happy memories they shared in their short time on earth.



“Thank you na rin kasi nakasama ko sa kanila sa life. Mahal ko sila kaya hinahanapan ko ng place para makapagpahinga sila. Noong time na nagkasakit sila, ‘yon ang part na pinakamasakit sa akin. Ngayon, binibisita ko sila as sorry kasi hindi ko sila naalagaan,” Rubio said.



The need for a burial place for pets was seen by the local council of Barangay Fortune in Marikina City in 2020.

They have been burying pets that figured in accidents or recovered in streets in the village’s Material Recovery Facility since 2019.



Rizalina Teope, chairman of Barangay Fortune, told ABS-CBN News that it was their family’s love for pets that drove them to establish a pet memorial garden.



“May nakikita kaming patay na hayop sa kalsada. Naisip namin na pwede naman silang ilibing. Nililibing namin ‘yong nga napupulot na patay na pusa, aso. Noong pinost sa social media page, ang dami nang clamor ng constituents,” Teope said.

With a limited space and a spike in pets being buried in the pet memorial garden, it was initially exclusive for use of Barangay Fortune residents.



However, the barangay did not have the heart to refuse fur parents who only wanted to give their departed pets a proper resting place.



“Ang bilis mapuno ng space siguro dahil ‘yong owners hindi sila nabibigyan ng sapat na bakuna,” Teope said.



“Hindi na matanggihan. ‘Pag dala na ‘yong alaga nila, umiiyak,” she added.



The barangay council eventually found a way to accommodate non-residents for a burial fee of P500 and P300 for residents. The fee is used for the tombstones and maintenance of the cemetery.