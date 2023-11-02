Heart Evangelista (center) with Victoria's Secret Angels Taylor Hill (left) and Sui He. Heart Evangelista/Instagram

Heart Evangelista continues to rub elbows with the biggest names in the fashion industry.

The actress and style icon flew to Singapore to attend the launch of the newest store of Victoria's Secret, where she was able to meet two of the American lingerie brand's famous models.

On Instagram, she shared a photo of her with Taylor Hill and Sui He, who are known as Victoria's Secret Angels.

"I may have been the most petite in the room but Victoria's Secret definitely made me feel like an angel alongside these beauties," Evangelista said in her post.

Evangelista rose to fame as a style influencer after being recognized by the likes of Vogue Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes France.

