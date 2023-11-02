3 books that shaped Pia Wurtzbach as a young adult

Pia Wurtzbach (left) shares some of her favorite books (right). Pia Wurtzbach/Instagram

MANILA -- Wondering what book to read next? Here are some recommendations from beauty queen-turned-author Pia Wurtzbach.

The former Miss Universe, who recently released her first novel, took to Instagram to share three of the books "that influenced and shaped me as a young adult."

First on her list is Sean Covey's "7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens," which she said was her "ultimate favorite" and the first self-help book she read.

"I must have been around 15 years old at that time and my gosh, I read this over and over again. I really internalized all the lessons written here and followed the habits like my future depended on it," she said. "I sincerely believe it shaped my mindset at a young age. I can't rave bout this book enough."

Wurtzbach's second pick is "LA Candy" by Lauren Conrad, saying it was the book that inspired her to write her first novel, "Queen of the Universe."

"I was a huge fan of hers when she starred in 'The Hills' and when she came out with a book after, a novel about a girl who joins a reality show... I was hooked!" she recalled. "I kept turning the pages trying to figure out who the fictional characters were based from, and it also gave me a glimpse of that Hollywood fame and life."

"I kept this idea for a book in mind after competing at Miss Universe. I knew that if I were to write a novel, I would base it on my experiences, too, just like what Lauren Conrad did," she added.

Wurtzbach completed her list of book recommendations with Rhonda Byrnes' "The Secret," which she used to read while preparing for the Miss Universe pageant.

"I was manifesting that crown so much and this book was a big influence. Every morning on my own, in my dressing table, I would say, 'Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015!' Until it felt real," she said.

Wurtzbach is set to launch her book, "Queen of the Universe," in Singapore on November 5.

She earlier mentioned plans of going on a book tour in the United States and other parts of the Philippines.

Loosely based on Wurtzbach's life story, "Queen of the Universe" centers on Cleo, an estranged daughter of a prominent director who enters the world of beauty pageants.