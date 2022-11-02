Photos from Daniel Radcliffe's Instagram account and JK Rowling's Twitter account

"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe explained Tuesday why he spoke up against the views of book author JK Rowling about the transgender community.

In an interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe felt sad that some members of the LGBT community were hurt by the author's opinions.

“The reason was I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was that, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that," Radcliffe said in the report.

"And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important,” he added.

In 2020, Radcliffe wrote an open letter published on The Trevor Project's website noting that "transgender women are women," and apologized to those who were hurt by Rowling's remarks.

"To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you," Radcliffe earlier said.

"If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred," he added.

"And in my opinion, nobody can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope that these comments will not taint that too much."

Asked why he stood his ground at that time, Radcliffe said that the author's views do not reflect everyone's opinion of the franchise.

“It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything,” he said.

“But it’s not mine to guess what’s going on in someone else’s head.”

Radcliffe played the titular role in JK Rowling's "Harry Potter" series in 8 films.

