CEBU - A video of a visually challenged student while answering a test is now making rounds on social media.

Divina Tumulak, 22, a first year Bachelor of Elementary Education student at Cebu Technological University in San Remigio, Cebu, is seen trying her best to answer her exam despite her condition.

Her teacher, Christian Asingua, uploaded the video which has earned thousands of reactions on Tiktok.

“I knew of her condition when I did an orientation of my subject. She needs to stare closely because her other eye could not see anymore,” said Asingua in Filipino.

Asingua hopes that through her video, he will be able to help Tumulak.

“Divina deserves to be helped because she is hardworking and determined in my classes,” the teacher said.

Courtesy of Christian Asingua