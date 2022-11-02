Chef Patrick Go of Your Local. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Your Local buzzes up the Legaspi Village food scene with its new omakase, featuring new recipes by Chef Patrick Go paired with custom cocktails.

With the 5-course offering, Go experiments with new bites to make a Your Local tasting menu.

While these have never been served at the restaurant before, regulars will recognize ingredients, flavors, and techniques in these dishes.

Crack some of the Indian papadum and put the tuna tartare with pomelo for a nice spicy bite, balanced by the sweetness of the Gin Lychee. Jeeves de Veyra Japan meets Indonesia in the second course, where Kecap Manis is used in the Salmon Kushiyaki. The smoky gingery notes from the paired Whiskey Mojito rounded out this course. Jeeves de Veyra Kropeck with powdered nori and a truffle dip was a light course that was nice to munch on with the sweet pineapple Gin Aperitif. Jeeves de Veyra Use your fingers to eat the Crab and Corn Toast that was like a Singaporean Chili Crab bao, with sips of the whiskey forward Your Local Sour dousing the heat. Jeeves de Veyra The Whiskey Garam cocktail added an exotic Indian twist to the crispy wonton tostadas, with tender bites of torched pork chashu spiced with togarashi and aioli. Jeeves de Veyra

For first time diners, this five-course cocktail omakase is a great “sip and taste” primer to the food and flavors of Your Local.

This will be launched with special dinners on November 3 and 4. Each date will have two dinner seatings: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Seats are limited and can be reserved at tasteless.ph for P1,900 exclusive of the 10% service charge (minimum of 2 pax). The omakase will then be regularly offered as a menu option in the future.

Your Local is at 106 Esteban Street, Legazpi Village, Makati City. More details are available on the restaurant's social media pages.