Miss Grand International 2020 contestants Mariana Varela (Argentina) and Fabiola Valentin (Puerto Rico) revealed that they got married last October.

In an Instagram post, Valentin shared moments of their wedding and their time as a couple.

"After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day," she said in the caption.

Former Philippines' bet Samantha Bernardo was thrilled to hear the news and said: "OMG! Congratulations, sisters! Love, love, love!"

"OMG, Congratulations, MGI brought together a beautiful union," Miss Grand International 2020 winner Abena Akuaba added.

The Miss Grand International Organization earlier appointed the Philippines’ Roberta Tamondong to be one of its fifth runners-up for 2022.

The organization made the announcement via its official Instagram account on Sunday night.

“Miss Grand International Organization would like to announce the appointment of Roberta Angela Tamondong, Miss Grand Philippines 2022 as the new 5th runner-up of Miss Grand International 2022,” the statement said.

“She will be a part of the Top 10 and will continue her mission with the MGI team for a year. Congratulations and welcome to the #GRAND family,” it added.

Tamondong seemed pleased with the news as she reposted the same announcement on her own page.

