A few days after her coronation as Miss Intercontinental 2021 in Egypt, Cindy Fae Obeñita has arrived in the Philippines.

Due to flight adjustments, Obeñita landed in Mactan, Cebu instead of Manila past 2 p.m. Tuesday. The latest Pinoy pride wore the Miss Intercontinental crown as she addressed her countrymen and supporters “across the continents.”

It took almost two days for the beauty queen to travel back to the country, including flight delays and an overnight layover in Dubai.

She will start the mandatory five days quarantine in a hotel in Cebu City.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities (BPCI) is setting up a victory welcome reception for the 25 year-old Misamis Oriental tourism officer in Quezon City where she will also attend the traditional Christmas tree lighting and other BPCI events.

