MANILA -- Whether it's a special occasion or you're just feeling fancy at home, here are two new offerings that are guaranteed to impress.

DYLAN PATISSERIE'S EUROPEAN-STYLE CAKES

Dylan Patisserie is a homegrown European-style pastry shop that opened in Jupiter, Makati last September.

Each item on the menu is catered toward celebrations and self-indulgence. You can choose from an assortment of cakes, cookies, macarons, and chocolates, as well as gift hampers in time for the holidays.

It's hard to go wrong with their signature cakes, but definite must-try items include the Passion Fruit Cake, with its interesting combination of passionfruit and chocolate; Triple Chocolate Blossom, a perfect treat for chocoholics; and the popular Strawberry Cheesecake, with fresh strawberries and roasted pistachio.

Make sure to also sample the highly addictive Parmesan Cheese Cookies. Other cookie flavors such as Classic Chocolate Chip, Mango Cranberry Sandwich, and Sesame Green Tea are also available.

Dylan Patisserie is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. For orders, visit the brand's website and social media pages.

MONKEY EAGLE BREWERY'S FREE FLOW BEER

Looking for a good-tasting, nicely packaged bottle of Filipino craft beer? Check out Free Flow, the newest offering of Tagaytay-based Monkey Eagle Brewers (MEB).

Dubbed as MEB's "ode to one of the oldest styles of beer," Free Flow is a refreshing pilsner that goes well with almost any kind of food, from salty chips to chicken and seafood.

It has a sweet finish, which the makers described as "biscuit-like notes," and is both light yet deep in flavor compared to commercial varieties.

On top of these, the Free Flow comes with gorgeous packaging, making it highly Instagrammable.

Prices start at P150 per bottle, with nationwide delivery via Shopee and Lazada. For orders, visit MEB's website and social media pages.