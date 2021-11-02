How Judy Ann convinces her kids to eat healthy

Photos from Judy Ann Santos' Instagram account

Veteran actress Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo has ways of convincing her children to eat healthy food amid the pandemic.

In a virtual media conference, Santos said she always tags along her children, Lucho and Luna, whenever she cooks.

“There are a lot of ways, especially kapag di naman sila aware na may iba't ibang itsura ang isda bukod sa prito. Mahirap silang pakainin,” the actress said.

“I involve my children sa pagluluto. Ini-introduce ko sa kanila yung mga ingredients especially kapag bago sa panlasa nila. Gusto ko matikman muna nila as it is bago ko gawin.”

Santos also makes sure she carefully studies the food she prepares for her family.

“I cook all the time. I make it a point na yung ingredients na ginagamit ko hindi yung basta basta lang na di ko inaral. ’Yung masustansya dapat at may nutrients na alam ko kailangan ng mga anak namin. For their health, brain,” Santos said.

According to her, it is important to keep her kids healthy amid the pandemic since they are not inoculated yet.

“We want to make sure our kids are getting a proper diet. With Lucho and Luna na wala pang vaccine, you really wanna boost ’yung immune system nila,” Santos added in the same talk put together by sardine brand MEGA.

“Having fruits and veggies are must sa household namin. It's either they drink their fruits or vegetable juice or they have to it. ’Yun lang naman ang 2 golden rule ko sa bahay.”

But she also made sure not to deprive Lucho and Luna of other snacks, even junk food.

“Everything should be in proper balance kasi mga bata pa sila. They have to enjoy the food that they see and want to taste,” she said.

Santos has been married to Ryan Agoncillo. They have 3 children: Yohan, Lucho, and Luna.

RELATED VIDEO