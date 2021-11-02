MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and fitness.

24/7 HEALTH CONSULTATIONS ON GCASH

KonsultaMD has been made more accessible through GLife inside the GCash app, allowing users to have health consultations either via voice call or video call at any time of the day, with no prior appointment needed.

The telehealth membership service has a pool of trusted licensed doctors, such as general practitioners, specialists, psychiatrists, and psychologists.

ABBOTT TEAMS UP WITH REAL MADRID

Abbott recently announced that it has entered into a three-year agreement to be the health sciences and nutrition partner of the Real Madrid Football Club and global partner of the Real Madrid Foundation, an organization founded by the club to promote the values inherent in sport to children globally.

The partnership will encompass education, sports and social welfare activities in support of at-risk children in 80 countries, as well as nutritional support for the first men's and women's and Academy teams and new product innovation and development. It will run through the end of the 2023-2024 football season.

In the Philippines, Real Madrid Foundation created its first social sports school in Santa Cruz, Davao. Since 2011, more schools were set up in neighboring Davao towns such as Hagonoy, Digos, and Padada as well as in Nasugbu, Batangas.

COCO MAMA'S ORGANIC VIRGIN COCONUT OIL

Coco Mama has launched its own organic virgin coconut oil, and has donated 500 bottles to the local government unit of Manila for its quarantine facilities and hospitals.

Based on studies conducted by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute of the Department of Science and Technology (FNRI DOST), virgin coconut oil supports faster recovery from signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

HELLO GLOW'S CITRONELLA BODY LOTION

Hello Glow has introduced Citronella 4-in-1 Body Lotion to help customers get protected from dengue.

The body lotion contains citronella which irritates and drives away mosquitoes, vitamin E which helps protect the skin from damage, aloe vera, which has anti-inflammatory properties, and peppermint, for a cool, refreshing feeling.

Priced at P250, the Hello Glow Citronella 4-in-1 Body Lotion is available in the brand's stores on Watsons, Lazada, and Shopee, as well as through Ever Bilena Direct Sales.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON LAUNCHES E-PHARMACY

Johnson & Johnson (Philippines) Inc. recently launched its e-pharmacy on Lazada and Shopee to make essential healthcare products for sore throat, smoking cessation, and allergy more accessible to customers.

The e-pharmacy is home to some of the healthcare giant's brands,

including Hexetidine (Bactidol) for sore throat, Nicotine Polacrilex (Nicorette) to help manage smoking cravings and withdrawal symptoms, and Cetirizine HCl (Benadryl) for management of

allergy symptoms.

Also available are Loperamide (Imodium) for diarrhea relief, Paracetamol (Tylenol) for pain management and fever reduction, and Tetrahydrozoline HCl (Visine) for dry or irritated eyes.

MONDIAL DIRECT'S NEW NORMAL ESSENTIALS

Mondial Direct, a new arm under medical supplies distributor Mondial Medical Technologies, is offering a line of new normal essentials as many people continue to stay at home during the pandemic.

These include the NVC Cleanaire Portable Air Sterilizer, which uses a 2-in-1 technology that combines UV-C and ozone sterilization to kill viruses and bacteria; the NVC Germicidal lamp, which emits ultraviolet light that eliminates harmful pathogens in an area of 30-40 square meters; the Aeris Active, which kills bacteria, viruses for 7 days or 200 touches after application; the Solstice 2-in-1 Salt Lamp and Diffuser, which combines the advantages of a Himalayan salt lamp and an ultrasonic essential oil diffuser; and weighted blankets in duvet and knitted versions.

More details are available on Mondial Direct's website.

PROVITAL IMMUNA PLUS ADULT MILK

Mead Johnson Nutrition (Philippines) Inc. has introduced Provital Immuna Plus, an adult nutritional milk beverage for ages 50 and up.

It contains Yeast Beta-glucan, Selenium, and Vitamin C that is said to help enhance immunity. Together with a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, two glasses of Provital Immuna Plus promise to help fight immunity-related diseases such as upper respiratory tract infections, influenza, bronchitis, and pneumonia 1,4,5.

Provital Immuna Plus is available on Lazada and Shopee, as well as in leading supermarkets and drugstores nationwide.

SEKAYA'S MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM

Filipino plant-based brand Sekaya now has a membership program specially created for health and fitness enthusiasts and professionals.

Members of the Sekaya Collective get access to the brand's resources, including educational webinars.

They can also enjoy a 10% discount on all Sekaya products through exclusive vouchers, which can even be extended to friends and family, plus member-only deals for the brand's Raw Actives line.

On top of the regular incentives, every member receives a Sekaya Collective Digital ID to enjoy lifestyle and wellness perks from partner establishments like wellness clinics and salons.

Those who wish to join the Sekaya Collective may email sekayacollective@synnovate.com.ph. They may also send a message to @SekayaPH on Facebook and Instagram, or Viber and mobile at (0917) 847-8684.

