MANILA -- Former Mutya ng Pilipinas queen Aya Fernandez said she is not planning on joining another pageant anytime soon.

Fernandez, who represented the country in the Miss Tourism International pageant in 2018, has shifted her focus to acting. She is part of the upcoming Kapamilya drama series "Viral Scandal," which also stars Charlie Dizon, Dimples Romana, Miko Raval, Louise Abuel, and Karina Bautista.

"To represent the Philippines in the Miss Tourism International in 2018 and carry our rich heritage and culture, and to be a spokesperson for the causes that I strongly believe in were an impactful experience," Fernandez said in an interview with the entertainment site Push.

"Although my purpose has never changed, the path towards it might do and so I think I have no plans yet of joining another pageant any time soon," she added.

Prior to "Viral Scandal," Fernandez was part of the long-running series "Ang Probinsyano," as well as the drama series "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin" starring Jodi Sta. Maria and Iza Calzado.

When asked about her experience working with "Ang Probinsyano" star Coco Martin, she replied: "Working with Coco is like 3-in-1 na kape: he is your co-actor, director, and mentor. I will always honor the things that he has taught me."

"I am really grateful because he is the type to intentionally talk to you and allot time to be able to teach you valuable things -- from technical and acting techniques, to how to go about in the show business industry," added the Star Magic artist.