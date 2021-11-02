

Emmanuelle Vera said she is still on cloud nine after finishing third runner-up in Reina Hispanoamericana 2021.

The pageant, held in Bolivia over the weekend, was won by Mexico's Andrea Bazarte.

In an Instagram Stories post, the beauty queen still could not believe that she was able to represent the Philippines on the international stage.

She also thanked all those who have supported her in her journey, particularly her team as they only had 11 days to prepare for the pageant.

"From a totally boyish, disheveled girl to competing and placing in an international, non-English pageant," she said. "I'm incredibly proud of all the hard work my team and I packed into the 11 days we had to prepare."

"I'm over the moon at the outcome. I'm so grateful, and this is just the beginning," she added, not giving further details.

Screengrab from @emmanuellevera on Instagram Stories

It was in 2017 when the Philippines first joined Reina Hispanoamericana, a Latina-dominated pageant.

The country's representative that year, actress Wynwyn Marquez, bagged the crown.

Related video: