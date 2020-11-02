Xian Lim gives a glimpse of his home in house tour video

MANILA – Xian Lim is the latest celebrity to upload a house tour video on his YouTube channel.

Uploaded on Saturday, Lim showed off the home that he acquired 10 years ago, and where he, his mom and his grandmother now live.

At the beginning of the vlog, Lim shared that they did not really do a lot of renovations when he got the house because they wanted to keep its original vibe.

“The house was built in the early '80s. I came in mga 10 years ago, I acquired the house. Kung mapapansin niyo sa loob, 'yung mga lumang kahoy hindi namin binakbak. We kept it in place,” he said.

Upon entering the main door, guests will immediately see Lim’s huge living room, which he said is his favorite place in the house.

“This is actually an open space. Right when we moved in, ganito na siya, wala siyang partitions, walang anything. Ang major lang na nabago sa bahay na ito was the high ceilings kasi dati parang isang palapag lang talaga siya. When we moved in, tinaasan namin yung ceilings para mas spacious tignan 'yung lugar,” he said.

Lim, however, asked his interior designers to help him build an area where he could just relax.

Noticeable all over the actor’s residence are his rock formation collections as well as his and his grandmother’s paintings.

“I kind of like mixing the whole place up. Ayaw ko 'yung modern lang tayo or eclectic lang. Gusto ko halo-halo 'yung mga bagay,” he said.

Lim’s house is also filled with plants because the actor believes “they give life to the whole place.”

Aside from the living room, Lim also showed off the other places where he usually spends a lot of time in including the spacious balcony overlooking the pool, entertainment room and gym.

Check out the first part of Lim’s house tour below.