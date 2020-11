Photo from Minerva Gerodias

MANILA — A pet lover in Cebu shared on Monday, All Souls' Day, on social media a photo of her pet cemetery in front of her house.

Minerva Gerodias, a former college instructor and journalist from Talisay City, Cebu, buried at the site her departed pets which were mostly rescued dogs and cats.

According to Gerodias, a total of 37 pets are buried in the cemetery, including a cat that she rescued from a fire.

Currently, she has 25 cats and 11 dogs at home, most of them are rescued from the streets.