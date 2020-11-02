LOOK: Aicelle Santos is a radiant mom-to-be in 8th month of pregnancy

MANILA — Stage star and actress Aicelle Santos is a radiant mom-to-be in her pregnancy pictorial released on Monday.

Santos shared photos from the shoot on her social media pages, writing, “Oh the joy of carrying you inside me, anak!”

Santos was on her eighth month of pregnancy when the shoot was done. The singer and her husband, host Mark Zambrano, earlier revealed they are expecting a baby girl.

The two are celebrating their first wedding anniversary this month.

In Santos’ post about the maternity shoot, she credited Nice Print for the photography, Randy Lazaro for the set design, Bespoke Manila for the coordination, Jason delos Reyes for her makeup, Mark Anthony Rosales for her hair, and John Paul Dizon for the styling.

