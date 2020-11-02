Heart Evangelista glad to get along well with her mother-in-law

MANILA – Heart Evangelista has been married to Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero for five years now and one of the things she is proud of is her relationship with her mother-in-law.

In an interview with PEP, Evangelista said she and Escudero’s mom get along well because she shows how much she appreciates and respects her.

“I understand na nakakainis siguro for others. But of course they're older. Of course you know, they want to feel that they're still in charge of everything...

"But that's why you just always have to make sure that you make them feel like you respect them, like, 'Oh, that's great, Tita! That's so nice!'” she said.

"Parang, you know, you appreciate their say and then there's no competition. And what's a few days or a few hours or a few seconds of agreeing with your mother-in-law? So, I guess that’s how it works for me," she added.

Evangelista, however, admitted that she was also intimidated by her mother-in-law at the beginning.

Nonetheless, the actress said this feeling was unfounded because the mother of her husband is really nice.

"My mother-in-law is nice, so I'm blessed to have that," she said. "She was like a teacher in UP, so she always has this authoritative image that can be intimidating in the beginning. But honestly, if you're just very true and sincere about who you are and you really show them respect, I think they'll appreciate you," she said.

When asked how she thinks she would be as nice a mother-in-law in the future, Evangelista said in jest: "All of a sudden, you don't have a say... ‘di ba? That's painful ah. It's irritating! I think so. I would be a horrible mother-in-law, honestly."

"I just think about if I'm older, 'tapos may ganyan na darating na… Hay nako, ah. Huwag ako, ah."