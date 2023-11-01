MANILA – It wasn’t as grand as their wedding but it was still a meaningful celebration for celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, who renewed their commitment with one another as they marked their seventh year as a married couple.

On Tuesday, Kho revealed that he and Belo joined a marriage retreat and renewed their wedding vows, over a month since celebrating their anniversary.

“On our seventh year as a married couple, Vicki and I went on a marriage retreat and renewed our wedding vows before God. I believe it's a good practice for all couples to do this,” he wrote.

“It’s refreshing to be able to clear any issues and share ways we can improve as a spouse. With God as the foundation of our relationship, our marriage will stand and we’ll leave a godly legacy,” Kho added.

Kho married the founder of the Belo Medical Group in an intimate civil ceremony in June 2017 before tying the knot again in an extravagant event in Paris months later.

They have one child, Scarlet Snow, who was born through surrogacy.

